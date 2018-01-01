 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 4 Killed in Chopper Crash in Mumbai

NEW DELHI – At least four people were killed and three were missing on Saturday after a chopper crashed near the western Indian city of Mumbai.

The helicopter, which was carrying five workers of the state-run oil firm ONGC and two pilots of the Pawan Hans company, went missing after taking off from Mumbai at 10.30 am.

Its remains were recovered two hours later around 40 nautical miles into the sea, the Indian coast guard tweeted, adding that two of the four victims were identified as ONGC staff from their identity documents.

The coastguard said search operation was still underway and that five boats, two multi-purpose Dornier aircrafts and two helicopters were taking part in it.

The Pawan Hans helicopter had taken off from the airport at Juhu, located in the heart of the country’s financial capital, and was scheduled to arrive at one of the installations of ONGC at 10:58 am.

In April 2011, a civilian helicopter from the same company caught fire before landing in the northeastern Indian city of Tawang, killing 17 and injuring six.

Barely a month later, another Pawan Hans helicopter had met with an accident in which five people were Killed, including the Chief Minister of the northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, Dorjee Khandu.
 

