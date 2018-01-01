 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Says She Is Recovering Well Ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza said on Saturday she has been recovering well from the muscular issues that marred the start of her 2018 season.

Muguruza was forced to retire from two consecutive tournaments this month, first due to leg cramps in the middle of a match at the Brisbane International tournament and then on Jan. 10, when she decided not to continue at the Sydney International because of a thigh injury after prevailing over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

“It (my fitness) is better. I am training every day, I am doing everything I can to be fully recovered, and yeah, hopefully I am pain-free and everything free once the tournament starts,” said Muguruza, ranked world No.3, at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion admitted she would have preferred to play more matches ahead of the first major event of the season.

“I wish to be more (fit), you always want to be perfect before a Grand Slam, but you’re never perfect, but I feel I’m much better each day,” the former world No. 1 added.

The Caracas-born Spaniard is scheduled to start her 2018 Australian Open run against French wildcard Jessika Ponchet.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved