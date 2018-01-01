HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Says She Is Recovering Well Ahead of Australian Open



MELBOURNE, Australia – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza said on Saturday she has been recovering well from the muscular issues that marred the start of her 2018 season.



Muguruza was forced to retire from two consecutive tournaments this month, first due to leg cramps in the middle of a match at the Brisbane International tournament and then on Jan. 10, when she decided not to continue at the Sydney International because of a thigh injury after prevailing over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.



“It (my fitness) is better. I am training every day, I am doing everything I can to be fully recovered, and yeah, hopefully I am pain-free and everything free once the tournament starts,” said Muguruza, ranked world No.3, at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday.



The two-time Grand Slam champion admitted she would have preferred to play more matches ahead of the first major event of the season.



“I wish to be more (fit), you always want to be perfect before a Grand Slam, but you’re never perfect, but I feel I’m much better each day,” the former world No. 1 added.



The Caracas-born Spaniard is scheduled to start her 2018 Australian Open run against French wildcard Jessika Ponchet.



MELBOURNE, Australia – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza said on Saturday she has been recovering well from the muscular issues that marred the start of her 2018 season.Muguruza was forced to retire from two consecutive tournaments this month, first due to leg cramps in the middle of a match at the Brisbane International tournament and then on Jan. 10, when she decided not to continue at the Sydney International because of a thigh injury after prevailing over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.“It (my fitness) is better. I am training every day, I am doing everything I can to be fully recovered, and yeah, hopefully I am pain-free and everything free once the tournament starts,” said Muguruza, ranked world No.3, at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday.The two-time Grand Slam champion admitted she would have preferred to play more matches ahead of the first major event of the season.“I wish to be more (fit), you always want to be perfect before a Grand Slam, but you’re never perfect, but I feel I’m much better each day,” the former world No. 1 added.The Caracas-born Spaniard is scheduled to start her 2018 Australian Open run against French wildcard Jessika Ponchet. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

