 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Masked Revelers Dance through Swiss Alpine Villages to Mark the New Year

HUNDWIL – At the crack of dawn on Saturday, masked men wearing elaborate costumes marched through a village in the Swiss Alps to offer farmers their best wishes for the New Year on the Julian calendar.

A group of Silvesterchlaeuse, sporting colorful clothes, smiling masks and huge cowbells that were strapped to their backs and chest, danced and sang in the village of Hundwil, part of the Appenzell Ausserrhoden canton, to mark the New Year.

Epa images showed them trudging uphill in the grey winter morning light, brights spots on the landscape in their huge headpieces that framed scenes from historic battles or else held up models of castles.

Traditionally, they visit every remote farmhouse while singing a high-pitched song that echoes through the valley.

After their cold march through Alpine villages while carrying cowbells that can weigh up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), the Silvesterchlaeuse are given hot drinks, and houses they visit will often give them some money.

The procession takes place twice a year, on Dec. 31 and Jan. 13, to celebrate the New Year according to both the Gregorian and Julian calendars.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved