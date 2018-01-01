 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Midfielder Turan Loaned to Istanbul Basaksehir until 2020

BARCELONA – Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan will be on loan at the Turkish soccer club Istanbul Basaksehir until June 2020, the Catalan club confirmed on Saturday.

The two clubs had reached a loan agreement for the 30-year-old Turkish international, but did not disclose the financial value of the deal.

“FC Barcelona and Istanbul Basaksehir FK agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more,” Barça said on its official website.

Barcelona still has the option to sell Turan in any transfer window during the loan period, which is to conclude around the time that the midfielder’s five-year contract with Barça ends.

The Catalan club is to get variables depending on the Turan’s performance in the Turkish League, while Istanbul Basaksehir reserves the option of buying the player.

Turan appeared in 55 games with the Catalan club, throughout which he scored 15 goals.

The midfielder claimed six titles with Barça: one La Liga, two Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one European Super Cup.

Although Turan moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in the summer of 2015, he made his debut in Jan. 2016 due to a FIFA transfer ban on the Catalan side.
 

