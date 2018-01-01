HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mertens Beats Buzarnescu in Historic Second Hobart International Win



HOBART, Australia – Defending champion Elise Mertens of Belgium beat Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on Saturday to win her second Hobart International tennis tournament title in a row.



Mertens, world No. 36, knocked out Buzarnescu, world No. 57, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 30 minutes.



The match was halted several times due to rain, but the 22-year-old Belgian managed to win it in the end.



Mertens became the first player ever to win the Hobart International twice, after her final-round victory against Monica Niculescu of Romania last year.



HOBART, Australia – Defending champion Elise Mertens of Belgium beat Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on Saturday to win her second Hobart International tennis tournament title in a row.Mertens, world No. 36, knocked out Buzarnescu, world No. 57, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 30 minutes.The match was halted several times due to rain, but the 22-year-old Belgian managed to win it in the end.Mertens became the first player ever to win the Hobart International twice, after her final-round victory against Monica Niculescu of Romania last year.


