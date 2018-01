HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mertens Beats Buzarnescu in Historic Second Hobart International Win



HOBART, Australia Defending champion Elise Mertens of Belgium beat Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on Saturday to win her second Hobart International tennis tournament title in a row.



Mertens, world No. 36, knocked out Buzarnescu, world No. 57, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 30 minutes.



The match was halted several times due to rain, but the 22-year-old Belgian managed to win it in the end.



Mertens became the first player ever to win the Hobart International twice, after her final-round victory against Monica Niculescu of Romania last year.



