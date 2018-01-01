HOME | World (Click here for more)

Iran Says Fresh US Sanctions Are Illegal, Hostile



TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized on Saturday the most recent sanctions imposed by the United States, saying they were illegal and hostile and warning that they would receive a serious reaction from the Islamic republic.



According to a statement issued by the ministry, the sanctions crossed all limits of behavior acceptable in the international community and violated principles of international law.



The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities, including the head of Iran’s judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, for human rights abuses and supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile program.



The statement insisted that US President Donald Trump had maintained his hostile measures against the Iranian people and then levered threats he was never able to carry out due to his desperation.



The Iranian ministry also reacted in its note to new threats made by the US president against the nuclear agreement, signed in 2015 between Iran and six major powers.



“Iran will not move beyond its commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and will accept no change in the letter and spirit of the nuclear accord,” the Iranian foreign ministry said, according to Iran’s news agency IRNA.



On Friday, Trump decided to maintain a mechanism that suspends key sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program, but gave an ultimatum to Europe to modify the deal.



