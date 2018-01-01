 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Libya to Voluntarily Repatriate 343 Moroccan Illegal Immigrants

TRIPOLI – The authorities of western Libya, in coordination with the Moroccan government, have initiated the process of voluntarily repatriating several Moroccan immigrants detained in Libya on their way to illegally migrating to Europe, security officials told EFE on Saturday.

According to the officials, 343 Moroccans housed in centers in the capital and the neighboring locality of Janzur would travel in two aircraft to the Moroccan city of Casablanca.

The immigrants, 245 of whom were in Tripoli and 76 in Janzur, are returning voluntarily and the process was initiated on Friday night, the officials said, without offering other details.

The beaches that extend between Tripoli and the country’s border with Tunisia have in the last two years become a center of activity for human trafficking mafias, despite the presence of European patrols.

According to United Nations agency International Organization for Migration, some 171,635 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe via perilous routes across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa in 2017, while 3,116 perished at sea.

In 2018, 1,476 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea up to Jan. 11, while 192 had died in the attempt, the agency reported Friday.
 

