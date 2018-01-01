 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentine Ex-Vice President Freed Following Accusations of Corruption

BUENOS AIRES – Former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou (2011-2015) was released Friday after the country’s justice annulled his preventive detention in two cases for allegedly presenting false invoices and for money laundering.

The Court of Appeals of the Federal Chamber ordered this morning to release Boudou, in a ruling to which EFE had access.

The process investigated the billings of travel expenses abroad when he was Minister of Economy (2009-2011), and on Thursday probed the case of alleged illicit enrichment through money laundering, the two charges that kept him in preventive detention.

In statements to media out of prison, Boudou denounced that “the system is turning around the presumption of innocence, and has more to do with derision than with justice,” and said that “the judiciary is making abuses,” in relation to the multiple cases of Kirchnerists who are detained.

In the ruling in which he ordered his “immediate” release, the Court of Appeals questioned the prison sentence ordered by the judge of first instance; in line with what was sustained by the defense of Boudou: “The conditions for an overnight detention of a person who has been undergoing a trial for five years were not given,” said his lawyer, Eduardo Marañona, on the TN channel.

The Chamber considered that at that time Boudou always appeared before the Court when required, and rejected the justification of the prison term, reasoned by the investigating judge, related to “residual relationships or influences based on the public positions that he occupied in the past,” and that could endanger the investigation.

The text added that the process, which has lasted several years, had an “untimely variation” that culminated in the arrests, but “the procedural activity hitherto deployed” that passed, according to the ruling, at a pace “lacking in dynamism,” and wasn’t accompanied by a “correlative jurisdictional activity that would support it.”

About the alleged false invoices, Boudou’s defense consisted in asserting that he did not handle that issue and that he delegated it to other officials.

“He was Minister of Economy and in that condition he went to meetings of the G20 and met with ministers from all over the world, imagine if he was going to pay attention to whether this or that was paid, or if invoices were given,” his attorney said.

With regard to the money laundering charge, Boudou’s partner, who was released on Thursday, expressed to local media his “concern” about having been “almost 70 days in detention without being prosecuted,” and said he did not “understand how filling out blank checks with a bank seems like money laundering.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved