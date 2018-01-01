 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Chile Police Probe Series of Church Attacks Ahead of Pope’s Visit

SANTIAGO – Chilean authorities are investigating a series of attacks and threatening incidents at churches in the Santiago metro area ahead of Pope Francis’ three-day visit.

Members of the national police force’s Police Special Operations Group (GOPE) were deployed to the municipality of Estacion Central after a bomb was found Friday inside the Jesus Maestro church, the latest of five incidents over the past 24 hours.

Although that homemade device did not detonate, the targeting of five churches in a short span has sparked concern among authorities three days before the pontiff’s arrival.

Carabineros said a barrel of flammable liquid and pamphlets denouncing the pope’s visit, which is scheduled for Jan. 15-18, also were found at the latest crime scene.

Three bombs exploded early Friday in Catholic churches in the municipalities of Recoleta, Peñalolen and Estacion Central, while a fourth was found outside a church in the capital.

“Pope Francis, the next bombs will be in your cassock,” a pamphlet found in one of the churches read.

Prosecutors suspect the so-called Lautaro Youth Movement, which allegedly carried out similar attacks on political offices in November and December, in the lead-up to the Dec. 17 presidential runoff, also is behind these latest incidents.

In an interview with Oasis radio, President Michelle Bachelet described the attacks as “very strange,” while the Archdiocese of Santiago said they “run counter to the spirit of peace inspired by the pope’s visit.”

President-elect Sebastian Piñera also condemned the attacks on Twitter as driven by “hatred and intolerance” and urged Chileans to receive Pope Francis with joy and in peace.

Separately, members of the “Andha Chile” movement of mortgage debtors protested at the Apostolic Nunciature, where the pontiff will stay while in Santiago.

The pope, who was born in neighboring Argentina, also will make stops in the northern Chilean city of Iquique and the southern city of Temuco during his visit.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved