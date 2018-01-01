

Getafe Tops Malaga 1-0



GETAFE, Spain – Juan Cala’s goal inside the final 20 minutes gave Getafe a 1-0 victory on Friday over Malaga, the second-worst side in La Liga.



The word ahead of the match in suburban Madrid was that another loss would spell the end for Malaga coach Michel who, coincidentally, began his first-division managing career a decade ago with Getafe.



Sitting comfortably in the middle of the La Liga table, Getafe and their fans continue to dream of qualifying for European play.



The hosts controlled play throughout the first half, but their dominance did not lead to goals and the sides went to the dressing room deadlocked 0-0.



Little changed after the break and the second half included a span of 30 minutes with no chances on goal for either side.



The breakthrough didn’t come until the 73rd minute, when Fayçal Fajr’s free kick landed at the feet of Angel Rodriguez, whose cross found Juan Cala unguarded in front of the Malaga goal.



Cala headed the ball downward into the net to put Getafe up 1-0 and the lead endured against a flat, uninspired Malaga side.



