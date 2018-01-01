 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Police in Florida Capture 12-Foot Python

MIAMI – A Burmese python measuring 12.5 ft. (3.8 m) was captured on a street in a town north of Miami after a resident called to report the unusual citing.

Though officer Joey Cabrera was able to catch the snake without help, it took four officers to hold up the python for the photograph posted on the Twitter account of the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

“Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children,” the department said.

Burmese pythons were brought to Florida from Asia to be sold as pets. But some owners later released the snakes in the Everglades, where they have proliferated amid an absence of natural predators.
 

