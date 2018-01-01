 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Caribbean

Police in Puerto Rico Abandon Sick-Out

SAN JUAN – The Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD) said Friday that hundreds of officers have returned to work as cops abandon a sick-out sparked by delays in receiving overtime payments.

While as many as 4,000 officers – a third of the force – called in sick on Dec. 17, that number was down on Thursday to 189, well within the daily average, the PRPD said in a statement.

“This clearly shows a more normal picture in police operations. The re-integration of the officers who were absent due to illness will enable compliance with the established plans to guarantee security for our communities,” interim chief Henry Escalera said.

Many PRPD officers found themselves working shifts of up to 16 hours in the weeks following Hurricane Maria, which knocked out utilities and left most of Puerto Rico’s roads impassable.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided the Puerto Rican administration with $5 million to defray the cost of police overtime.

But the officers’ union said that instead of disbursing the extra pay, the PRPD returned timesheets to officers with the claim that they were not filled-out correctly.

The union placed the blame with PRPD chief Michelle Hernandez de Fraley, who was relieved of duty earlier this week.

Puerto Rico’s public safety secretary, Hector Pesquera, thanked police for returning to duty despite their unhappiness over the pay situation.

“We will address their demands to the degree it is fiscally possible and we will ‘automate’ the processing of overtime to expedite payment,” he said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved