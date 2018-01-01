

Al-Ahly Wins 10th Egyptian Super Cup



ABU DHABI – Al-Ahly defeated Al-Masry 1-0 on Friday in extra time to win the Egyptian Super Cup for a record-extending 10th time.



The teams were deadlocked at zero after 90 minutes at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.



Six minutes into the first overtime period, Al-Ahly striker Walid Azaro stripped the ball from Al-Masry goalkeeper Ahmed Masoud and shot it into the open net for what proved to be the winning goal.



Al-Ahly, the reigning Egyptian Premier League champions, hoisted the Super Cup for the second straight year and the 10th time in total.



The club with the second-best record in the Super Cup, Al-Ahly archrivals Al-Zamalek, have won the trophy three times.



