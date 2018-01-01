 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Dozens of Palestinians Hurt in Fresh Protests against Trump’s Jerusalem Move

JERUSALEM – Dozens were injured on Friday as nearly 2,000 Palestinians took part in another round of protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it responded to “violent disturbances” involving some 850 Palestinians in 17 West Bank towns.

Protesters burned tires and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at border guards and soldiers, the IDF said.

Around 1,000 Palestinians used the same tactics at four points along the Israeli border with Gaza, where troops fired a total of five live rounds to repel attackers who poses a threat to the soldiers and the security barrier, according to the IDF.

But Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, said that at least 25 people were wounded by live rounds and one person was struck by a rubber bullet, while 65 others required medical attention for tear-gas inhalation.

In the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources reported seven people wounded by rubber bullets – one of them hospitalized in Nablus with a head wound – and dozens treated for gas inhalation.

Trump’s decision on Jerusalem has provoked widespread protests and raised tensions in the region.

Those tensions were exacerbated with Tuesday’s killing of Raziel Shevach, a 35-year-old rabbi who was shot near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Havat Gilad, east of Nablus.

The same area saw on Friday a massive funeral for Ali Omar Qadous, 16, killed Thursday in a clash with Israeli troops that witnesses said began when a group of settlers tried to attack the young man’s village.
 

