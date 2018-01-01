 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kenya Dominates 6th Edition of Doha Marathon

DOHA – Kenya’s running prowess was on full display on Friday in the sixth annual Doha Marathon, where competitors from the East African country won both the men’s and women’s categories.

Nancy Joan Rotich, 30, set the pace among the women with a time of 2 hours, 46 minutes, 24 seconds, more than 39 minutes faster than Finland’s 42-year-old Pia Sundstedt.

French runner Perrine Fages completed the podium with a time of 3:28:09.

In the men’s category, Kenyans claimed the three top spots.

Chebii Collins Kiptarus, 27, won with a time of 2:16:22, followed 4:10 later by Henry Kipsang, while Dickson Terer took third place with a time of 2:24:22.

With Briton Mo Farah on the sideline due to physical issues, Kenya’s Alex Kibet won the half-marathon, finishing the course in 1:01:53, just 12 seconds ahead of countryman Benard Korir.

British runner Chris Thompson claimed third-place honors.
 

