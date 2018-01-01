

Zidane Slams Media Coverage of Real Madrid



MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that media coverage of his squad emphasizes the negative because bad news “sells more.”



Zidane’s remarks came two days after his team drew at home against second-tier Numancia in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie, though the Blancos won 5-2 on aggregate.



“I’m tired of hearing about how badly we’re playing,” the Frenchman said ahead of a La Liga match against Villarreal. “I’m going to look at the positives in my team because from the media perspective it’s very easy to say everything’s wrong, but you know it’s not that way, because not everything is negative.”



Real Madrid, the defending La Liga champions, are currently fourth, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona.



Shrugging off criticism, Zidane stressed that the Blancos remain alive in all of their competitions and said the team just needs a few wins to regain their confidence and consistency.



