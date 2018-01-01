 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Femen Activist Protests Topless as Czech President Votes

PRAGUE – An activist from the feminist activist group Femen burst on Friday into a polling station in Prague topless when the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, was set to cast his ballot in the first round of the presidential elections.

Zeman, slated as favorite to win the election, was visibly surprised and perturbed at the incident, which forced him to leave the room for a few minutes before placing his vote in the ballot box.

Zeman’s security service brought down the woman, who was shouting “Zeman, Putin’s slut,” a slogan she had also painted on her bare chest.

The Czech president said he was honored to have been attacked by an activist from Femen as they also target the Pope.

The controversial head of state is known for his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has on many occasions criticized European sanctions on Moscow for the crisis in Ukraine.

Femen published the video of the protest on its website and identified the activist as a Ukrainian “sextremist” named Angelina Diash.
 

