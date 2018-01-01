

Barcelona to Face Cross-Town Rival Espanyol in Copa del Rey’s Quarterfinals



MADRID – Defending champion Barcelona is scheduled to play against their cross-town rival Espanyol in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, which will also feature Real Madrid against Leganes, Atletico Madrid versus Sevilla and Valencia facing Alaves, according to the draw made on Friday in Madrid.



For the first leg, Barcelona will visit Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, where Barça has not been defeated since the 2006-2007 season.



In the Copa del Rey, both teams have faced each other twice in the past 10 years, with Barça prevailing in both.



Espanyol has not won against Barcelona in a competitive match since Feb. 21, 2009.



Leganes, meanwhile, is set to play against the Blancos for the third time in the Spanish tournament history, with the latter winning both earlier games.



Valencia will play Alaves for the second time at the cup, aiming for a second win at the cost of the 2017 finalist.



With four cup wins apiece, Atletico Madrid is set to face Sevilla.



The first round of matches is scheduled for Jan. 16-18 and the second round is to be played a week later.



