

EU Commission Grants over $200 Million to Promotion of Agricultural Products



BRUSSELS – The European Commission announced on Friday it had made 169 million euros ($205 million) available for projects and programs that would help promote agricultural products from the European Union.



The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, said bids similar programs last year, which covered everything from healthy eating to specific market sectors, had gone almost 10 times over budget.



“I welcome these new promotion programmes which have in the past successfully opened the doors to new applicants and increased our visibility across the world,” he said in a statement.



The programs are to count with 27 million euros more than in 2017.



Around two-thirds of the available funds are to be reserved for promoting products outside the EU, with a particular focus on Canada, Japan, China, Mexico and Colombia, where there is a large growth potential for EU food exports.



For internal programs, focus is to be placed on raising awareness among consumers about EU quality schemes and labels.



Funds have also dedicated to the promotion of sustainable breeding and campaigns aimed at encouraging healthy eating and fruit and vegetable consumption.



