 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Commission Grants over $200 Million to Promotion of Agricultural Products

BRUSSELS – The European Commission announced on Friday it had made 169 million euros ($205 million) available for projects and programs that would help promote agricultural products from the European Union.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, said bids similar programs last year, which covered everything from healthy eating to specific market sectors, had gone almost 10 times over budget.

“I welcome these new promotion programmes which have in the past successfully opened the doors to new applicants and increased our visibility across the world,” he said in a statement.

The programs are to count with 27 million euros more than in 2017.

Around two-thirds of the available funds are to be reserved for promoting products outside the EU, with a particular focus on Canada, Japan, China, Mexico and Colombia, where there is a large growth potential for EU food exports.

For internal programs, focus is to be placed on raising awareness among consumers about EU quality schemes and labels.

Funds have also dedicated to the promotion of sustainable breeding and campaigns aimed at encouraging healthy eating and fruit and vegetable consumption.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved