 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

De Minaur Makes History in Sydney, to Play Medvedev in Final

SYDNEY – Australian Alex de Minaur’s dream run at the Sydney International tennis tournament continued on Friday as he reached the final, defeating Frenchman Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The 18-year-old De Minaur became the youngest finalist at an ATP tournament since the United States’ Taylor Fritz at the 2016 Memphis Open.

De Minaur, world No. 167, also became the lowest-ranked player to reach the Sydney final following Russian Andrei Cherkasov in 1989.

To reach his first career title, De Minaur had to rally from one set down to earn his second win against Paire in as many career matches.

De Minaur is scheduled to play against Russian Daniil Medvedev, who earned his spot in the final at the cost of Italian fourth seed Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Medvedev needed almost two hours to defeat his Italian rival, booking a place in his second career final following the 2017 Chennai final, when he lost to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.
 

