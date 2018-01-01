

Kerber, Barty in Sydney Finals after Defeating Giorgi, Gavrilova



SYDNEY – Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Australia’s Ashleigh Barty qualified on Friday for the Sydney International tennis tournament final after beating Italian Camila Giorgi and Daria Gavrilova of Australia, respectively.



The German Kerber took less than an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-2, 6-3 against Giorgi, while Barty defeated her compatriot Gavrilova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours.



The 21-year old Barty is set to meet Kerber, world No. 22, in the Sydney finals after their previous two meetings at Brisbane and WTA Elite tournaments of 2017.



