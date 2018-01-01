 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Duterte to Fire More Officials as Part of Anti-Graft Campaign

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to fire more top officials as part of his anti-graft campaign, according to the transcript of a meeting released by the presidential palace on Friday.

During the meeting on Thursday, Duterte announced he is set to replace the head of a government agency, three generals, and between 50 and 70 police officers.

He said he would devote the next few days to wipe out corruption from his government and admitted there were bribery allegations against senior officials, and kidnapping and extortion charges against the police officers.

Duterte has been in the news much of last year over a controversial anti-drug war that he had launched after taking office in June 2016, and that has been globally criticized for its rights abuses.

His crusade against corruption in public organizations has so far led to the dismissal of dozens of officials, including former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, Dangerous Drugs Board Chairman Dionisio Santiago, Maritime Industry Authority Administrator Marcial Amaro and Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon.
 

