Latin American Herald Tribune
  USA

UN Human Rights Office: Trump’s Remarks Are Racist

GENEVA – The United Nation’s human rights office said on Friday that derogatory remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding the nations of El Salvador and Haiti were racist.

Rupert Colville, a spokesperson for the UN high commissioner for human rights, condemned reports that Trump had characterized the two countries as “shitholes” during a meeting Thursday with lawmakers on a bipartisan immigration deal.

“If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the president of the United States,” Colville said. “Sorry, but there is no other word one can use but ‘racist.’”

According to people present in the Oval Office meeting, Trump was frustrated that migrants from El Salvador, Haiti and certain African countries were allowed into the US.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he asked.

Trump then proposed that the US instead welcome more people from places such as Norway and singled out Haiti.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump said. “Take them out.”
 

