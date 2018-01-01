 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Ford to Repair 2,900 Vehicles Following Death Caused by Faulty Takata Airbag

WASHINGTON – Ford has recalled 2,902 units of the 2006 Ranger pickup trucks, equipped with an airbag made by the Japanese company Takata, after confirming that the death last year of an occupant of one of the affected vehicles was caused by an exploding airbag.

Ford asked the owners to stop driving their vehicles immediately until they were repaired.

“We take this matter very seriously and are advising owners of these specific 2006 Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately,” the company said in a statement.

The recall comes after the American automaker confirmed that an accident on July 1, 2017, in which a person in a 2006 Ford Ranger died, was caused by a defective Takata inflator.

Ford explained that it was notified of the accident on Dec. 22 and after inspecting the vehicle on Dec. 27, it determined that the airbag of the front passenger had exploded, leading to the death of one person.

This is the second death attributed to a defective Takata airbag in a Ford vehicle. The first death occurred in January 2016.

The recall affects 2,712 vehicles in the United States and 190 in Canada, according to the statement.

The car manufacturer reiterated that the airbag inflators in the affected vehicles were faulty and at higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash.

Ford added it was willing to loan an interim vehicle to the owners of the affected 2006 Ranger pickup trucks until they were repaired.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved