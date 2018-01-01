

India Successfully Launches 31 Satellites in a Single Mission



NEW DELHI – India successfully launched on Friday 31 satellites, including 28 from various other countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, in a single mission from its base in Sriharikota in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.



The satellites also included three from India, including its 100th, the 710 kg Cartosat-2 Series Satellite, that it uses for earth observation.



“The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried onboard PSLV-C40 is about 1323 kg. The co-passenger satellites comprise one Microsatellite and one Nanosatellite from India as well as 3 Microsatellites and 25 Nanosatellites from six countries, namely, Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA,” an ISRO statement had said on Tuesday.



The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off at 9:29 am and its launch – from the countdown to confirmation until the rocket was put into orbit successfully after around 30 minutes – was broadcast live.



India began launching satellites into orbit in 1999, and is part of an exclusive group of countries which have their own satellite navigation system, which include the US (GPS) and Russia (GLONASS).



India has one of the most active space programs worldwide, having launched more than 100 missions since its founding a little over 50 years ago.



In February 2017, India launched in a single mission 104 satellites from seven different countries and also launched its own Mars Orbiter Mission in 2014.



