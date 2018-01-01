 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Fiat Chrysler to Move Production of Trucks from Mexico to US

WASHINGTON – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest more than $1 billion in the United States and move production of its Ram trucks from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, a move that will create 2,500 new jobs, the company said on Thursday.

FCA said in a statement that the investment in the assembly plant in Warren, Michigan, and the shift of the production of Ram trucks from Saltillo, Mexico, is taking place thanks to a tax reform approved by Washington in late 2017.

“Chrysler is moving a massive plant from Mexico to Michigan, reversing a years long opposite trend. Thank you Chrysler, a very wise decision. The voters in Michigan are very happy they voted for Trump/Pence,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.

The manufacturer said that the plant in Saltillo will be repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles for global distribution, but did not specify the vehicles which will be assembled there.

FCA also said it also would make an extra payment of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 hourly and salaried employees in the US, excluding senior leadership.

“The payment, which recognizes employees for their continued commitment to the Company’s success, will be made in the second quarter of this year, and will be in addition to any profit sharing and salaried performance bonuses that employees would otherwise be eligible to receive in 2018,” the statement added.

“These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our US manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA’s success,” FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved