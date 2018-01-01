

Fiat Chrysler to Move Production of Trucks from Mexico to US



WASHINGTON – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest more than $1 billion in the United States and move production of its Ram trucks from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, a move that will create 2,500 new jobs, the company said on Thursday.



FCA said in a statement that the investment in the assembly plant in Warren, Michigan, and the shift of the production of Ram trucks from Saltillo, Mexico, is taking place thanks to a tax reform approved by Washington in late 2017.



“Chrysler is moving a massive plant from Mexico to Michigan, reversing a years long opposite trend. Thank you Chrysler, a very wise decision. The voters in Michigan are very happy they voted for Trump/Pence,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.



The manufacturer said that the plant in Saltillo will be repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles for global distribution, but did not specify the vehicles which will be assembled there.



FCA also said it also would make an extra payment of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 hourly and salaried employees in the US, excluding senior leadership.



“The payment, which recognizes employees for their continued commitment to the Company’s success, will be made in the second quarter of this year, and will be in addition to any profit sharing and salaried performance bonuses that employees would otherwise be eligible to receive in 2018,” the statement added.



“These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our US manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA’s success,” FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said.



