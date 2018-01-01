 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Hundreds Left Stranded Overnight on Train in Japan due to Snow

TOKYO – More than 400 people were trapped on a train in northeastern Japan due to heavy snow while rescue efforts were underway, the East Japan Railway (JR East) said on Friday.

Due to accumulated snow, the four-wagon train with 430 people on board got stuck at a level crossing in the city of Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, at around 7:00 pm Thursday (1000 GMT).

Emergency services and the railway company attended to those stranded in the train overnight and managed to evacuate some of the passengers early in the morning.

However, as of Friday at 9:00 am local time (0000 GMT), 200 people were still stranded inside the train, the railway operator confirmed to EFE.

The train’s departure was delayed due to the snow, which made it even more crowded, with some passengers left standing in the wagons.

The local train has lights and heaters and the railway company provided water and food to those affected during the night.

Three people had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital for dehydration and discomfort, while other passengers were picked up by relatives overnight, the Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
 

