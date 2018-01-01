

Facebook: We Will Prioritize Personal over Corporate Content



LOS ANGELES – The Facebook social network platform announced on Thursday that the News Feed of its users will prioritize posts published by their family and friends over public content from companies or media outlets.



Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account that these changes are aimed at improving and making the experiences of Facebook users more valuable.



“Recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content – posts from businesses, brands and media – is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other,” said Zuckerberg.



The founder of Facebook admitted that videos and other public contents on Facebook have grown a lot over the past years, so there are more business-related posts than personal ones.



Zuckerberg added that, according to academic research, this trend of imbalance is not positive.



“The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long term measures of happiness and health,” he said.



“On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos, even if they’re entertaining or informative, may not be as good,” noted Zuckerberg.



Zuckerberg added that Facebook started making changes towards this direction last year, and added that the network users will begin to see more posts from their friends, family and groups on their News Feed.



According to the latest official data, available from September 2017, daily average active Facebook users stood at 1.37 billion people.



