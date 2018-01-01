 
Caracas,
Friday
January 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Facebook: We Will Prioritize Personal over Corporate Content

LOS ANGELES – The Facebook social network platform announced on Thursday that the News Feed of its users will prioritize posts published by their family and friends over public content from companies or media outlets.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account that these changes are aimed at improving and making the experiences of Facebook users more valuable.

“Recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content – posts from businesses, brands and media – is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other,” said Zuckerberg.

The founder of Facebook admitted that videos and other public contents on Facebook have grown a lot over the past years, so there are more business-related posts than personal ones.

Zuckerberg added that, according to academic research, this trend of imbalance is not positive.

“The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long term measures of happiness and health,” he said.

“On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos, even if they’re entertaining or informative, may not be as good,” noted Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg added that Facebook started making changes towards this direction last year, and added that the network users will begin to see more posts from their friends, family and groups on their News Feed.

According to the latest official data, available from September 2017, daily average active Facebook users stood at 1.37 billion people.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved