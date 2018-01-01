HOME | Mexico

Former Mayor Slain in Eastern Mexico



VERACRUZ, Mexico – The former mayor of a town in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz was gunned down on Thursday, authorities said.



Victor Molina Dorantes, whose tenure as mayor ended Jan. 1, was killed on his ranch some 4 km (2.4 mi.) from the center of the town of Colipa.



A labor lawyer by profession, Molina Dorantes was a prominent figure in the center-left PRD party and served on two different occasions in the Veracruz legislature.



The state government condemned the murder and pledged to carry out a thorough investigation.



Last November, the mayor-elect of Hidalgotitlan, Veracruz, Santana Cruz Bahena, was slain outside his home.



Veracruz experienced 1,788 homicides in the first 11 months of 2017, the third-highest total among Mexico’s 32 states. Authorities attribute most of those killings to score-settling among criminal organizations.



