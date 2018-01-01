HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Routs Celta 5-0 in Copa del Rey



BARCELONA – The duo of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba accounted for three goals on Thursday as Barcelona pounded Celta 5-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie to advance to the quarterfinals 6-1 on aggregate.



After resting the starters for the first leg in Vigo, Barça coach Ernesto Valverde deployed all of his big guns for the contest at Camp Nou.



The hosts led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes thanks to a brace by Messi, with assists from Alba on both occasions.



The Argentine international returned the favor in the 28th minute with a great deep ball to Alba, who made it 3-0 for the hosts just three minutes before Luis Suarez added to the lead, exploiting a defensive blunder by Pione Sisto.



Ousmane Dembele, who came in for Messi at the hour mark, delivered the corner kick that led to the fifth goal, a strike by Ivan Rakitic in the 87th minute.



It was also a good day for the other La Liga club which calls Barcelona home.



Espanyol, which fell 2-1 at home to Levante in the first leg, rebounded on Thursday for a 2-0 away victory in Valencia.



First-half goals by Leo Baptistao and Gerard turned out to all Espanyol needed to secure a 3-2 aggregate win and a berth in the quarterfinals.



Sevilla, already up 2-0 after winning the first leg away to Cadiz, prevailed 2-1 at home on Thursday for a decisive 4-1 triumph.



Wissam Ben Yedder and Joaquin Correa scored for the hosts, while Alvaro Garcia got a consolation goal for Cadiz with five minutes left in regulation.



