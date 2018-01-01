HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain’s Carlos Sainz Wins 6th Stage at Dakar



LA PAZ – Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) won the car race in Thursday’s sixth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 to emerge as the only serious obstacle to reigning champion Stephane Peterhansel’s bid for a 14th title.



Sainz, 55, finished the course 4 minutes and 6 seconds ahead of his Peugeot teammate and now trails the Frenchman by 27:10 in the general classification.



The third-place driver, Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke (Toyota), is 1 hour, 20 minutes behind Peterhansel and nearly 60 minutes off the pace of Sainz.



Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) came third on the stage, followed by South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) and another member of the Peugeot team, French driver Cyril Despres.



Thursday’s course began in Arequipa, Peru, before taking competitors into Bolivia along the shores of Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navigable body of water.



Racers will get a rest day on Friday to help them acclimate to the high altitudes of the Bolivian altiplano and prepare for the eight remaining days of the contest, which ends Jan. 20 in Cordoba, Argentina.



LA PAZ – Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) won the car race in Thursday’s sixth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 to emerge as the only serious obstacle to reigning champion Stephane Peterhansel’s bid for a 14th title.Sainz, 55, finished the course 4 minutes and 6 seconds ahead of his Peugeot teammate and now trails the Frenchman by 27:10 in the general classification.The third-place driver, Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke (Toyota), is 1 hour, 20 minutes behind Peterhansel and nearly 60 minutes off the pace of Sainz.Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) came third on the stage, followed by South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) and another member of the Peugeot team, French driver Cyril Despres.Thursday’s course began in Arequipa, Peru, before taking competitors into Bolivia along the shores of Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navigable body of water.Racers will get a rest day on Friday to help them acclimate to the high altitudes of the Bolivian altiplano and prepare for the eight remaining days of the contest, which ends Jan. 20 in Cordoba, Argentina. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

