

Clean-Up of Boats Damaged by Maria Continues in Puerto Rico



SAN JUAN – The task of clearing away vessels damaged when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico last September continues, the US Coast Guard said.



The Emergency Support Function 10 (ESF-10) Puerto Rico unified command on Wednesday removed several vessels from Piñones, near the capital, and Fajardo.



ESF-10, which operates under the direction of the Coast Guard and Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, also carried out assessments of affected vessels in the southern municipality of La Parguera, according to the statement.



So far, response teams have identified 376 affected vessels and 202 cases have been resolved. Authorities have contacted 218 vessel owners and responded to 35 pollution reports.



“Pollution prevention specialists have dewatered 10,100 gallons of oily water mixture, reducing the impact on Puerto Rico’s natural resources,” the Coast Guard said.



