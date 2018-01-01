 
Caracas,
Friday
January 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Weekly US Jobless Claims Climb by 11,000

WASHINGTON – New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States unexpectedly rose by 11,000 in the week ended Jan. 6 to a nearly four month high of 261,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists had been expecting the number of jobless claims to fall last week to 240,000.

The rolling four-week average of claims, a more reliable indicator of trends in the labor market, rose last week by 9,000 to 250,750, according to the Labor Department’s report.

Initial claims have been under 300,000 for 148 consecutive weeks. Economists say any reading below that level is indicative of a healthy labor market.

The number of claims drawn by people for longer than a week – which are known as continuing claims and are released with a one-week lag – fell by 35,000 to 1.87 million in the week ended Dec. 30.

The job market has remained strong during the first 11 and a half months of US President Donald Trump’s administration, with the headline unemployment rate remaining unchanged in December at 4.1 percent, its lowest level in 17 years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved