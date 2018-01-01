 
Caracas,
Friday
January 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Israel to Build More Than 1,000 Houses in West Bank Colonies

JERUSALEM – Israeli authorities approved the construction of more than 1,000 houses in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Israeli NGO Peace Now reported on Thursday.

The Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Committee, an Israeli ruling body located in the West Bank, approved a total of 1,122 new housing units in 20 settlements across the West Bank colonies on Wednesday and issued a public tender for another 651 units on Thursday.

“The government is attempting to destroy the possibility of a two-state solution and the prospects of peace by building more and more in the settlements. This agenda runs counter to Israel’s national interest, as well as the interests of everyone who seeks a peaceful future in the region,” Peace Now wrote in a statement on their website.

Over half of the housing units approved are to be located outside of the Geneva Initiative-proposed borders of a two-state solution.

On Jan. 9, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced that the committee would be sponsoring 2,490 settlement housing units.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory to be illegal, since international law prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population to territory under occupation.

In addition, the United Nations, the European Union and many other countries consider that the settlements are one of the main obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved