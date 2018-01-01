 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Signs Colombia Defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona has signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina from the Brazilian team Palmeiras for 11.8 million euros ($14 million), the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old moved to Spain on a five-and-a-half-year deal until 2023 with a release clause of 100 million euros.

“Yerry Mina arrives at FC Barcelona to reinforce the central defensive positions,” said the Barcelona statement.

Mina, Barcelona’s second deal of the winter transfer window after Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, scored nine goals in his 49 Palmeiras games, and three others for his national team during nine matches.

Barcelona has reportedly paid 120 million euros to sign Coutinho from Liverpool on a contract that includes a 400-million-euro buyout clause.

On Wednesday, Palmeiras announced it had agreed to transfer Mina to Barcelona, first in La Liga.
 

