 
Caracas,
Friday
January 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Japan Protests as Chinese Frigate Sails Close to Disputed Islands

TOKYO – Japan lodged a formal protest with China on Thursday after detecting a Chinese frigate and an unidentified foreign submarine in waters close to the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces (the country’s military) spotted the Jiangkai II class frigate at around 11:00 am, close to the Senkaku islands, a group of uninhabited islands controlled by Japan, although it did not enter Japanese territorial waters.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua on Thursday to express his grave concern regarding the issue and protest the frigate’s entry into the area, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

A foreign submarine was also detected in the contiguous waters near Japanese territory on Wednesday and Thursday, said the country’s Defense Ministry, which believes that the submarine is also from China, as reported by local news agency Kyodo.

The last time a foreign submarine was spotted in Japanese contiguous waters was in February 2016.

Tokyo has been in a territorial dispute with Beijing over the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands (known as Diaoyu Islands in China), which has intensified since the former in 2012 nationalized three of the islets.

Located around 150 kilometers northeast of Taiwan, the uninhabited Senkaku Islands have an area of approximately 7 square kilometers and are said to possibly be rich in marine and energy resources.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved