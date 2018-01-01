 
Caracas,
Friday
January 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Bitcoin Falls over 10% as South Korea Plans to Ban Cryptocurrencies

SEOUL – The price of Bitcoin plunged on Thursday more than 10 percent after the South Korean government revealed it was working on a draft law to ban transactions using cryptocurrencies.

The price of Bitcoin fell by up to 14 percent on the United States platform Bitstamp, reaching $12,800 during its trading hours in Asia, while the price fall was limited to 12.47 percent on the website CoinMarketCap.

The South Korean Minister of Justice, Park Sang-ki, said Thursday that there is great concern regarding virtual currencies, and that the government is preparing a draft law to ban cryptocurrency exchanges in the country, which is among the largest markets for these virtual currencies, along with the United States and Japan.

The spectacular surge in Bitcoin’s value in 2017, of around 1,500 percent, has fueled the demand for cryptocurrencies in South Korea, where, according to the latest polls, one out of 10 citizens have invested in this type of asset, giving rise to fears that this might trigger their use for criminal activities.

The South Korean government is aiming to toughen the regulation of cryptocurrencies and, in September, it banned initial coin offerings for all cryptocurrencies to prevent the formation of an asset bubble in the Asian country.

Cryptocurrencies have become a popular form of payment in Japan and South Korea, as well as a pension fund and also a way to deposit savings amid low returns of other investment assets.

However, analysts warn of a possible bubble effect as the strong increase in the value of these currencies is not a reflection of their actual price, leading to a risk of a sharp fall in their value.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved