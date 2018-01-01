 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Markkanen Scores a Double-Double as Bulls Beat Knicks

NEW YORK – Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Chicago Bulls to a 122-119 win against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nine rebounds while center Robin Lopez put up another 20 points for the Bulls.

Backup center Carlos Felicio also scored three points for the Bulls, who snapped a two-game losing streak and shot 46 percent from the field.

Michael Beasley top-scored for the Knicks, putting up a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points and Jarret Jack scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved