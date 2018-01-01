

Markkanen Scores a Double-Double as Bulls Beat Knicks



NEW YORK – Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Chicago Bulls to a 122-119 win against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.



Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nine rebounds while center Robin Lopez put up another 20 points for the Bulls.



Backup center Carlos Felicio also scored three points for the Bulls, who snapped a two-game losing streak and shot 46 percent from the field.



Michael Beasley top-scored for the Knicks, putting up a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.



Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points and Jarret Jack scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.



