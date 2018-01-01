

Pyongyang Asks Seoul to Abandon Military Drills with US to Ease Tensions



SEOUL – North Korea asked Seoul on Thursday to abandon its military maneuvers with the US, saying that these exercises are fuelling tension on the Korean Peninsula and increase the risk of war.



“If the South Korean authorities really want detente and peace, they should first stop all the military acts they have waged with the US against their brethren,” Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the Workers’ Party of North Korea said in the article that the maneuvers are the main source of tension and are taking Korea into a dangerous phase in which the situation may be unpredictable.



Pyongyang’s call is expected to be put back on the table when both countries resume military talks under the agreement reached at their historic meeting held on Jan. 9.



The exact dates of the future talks are to be announced by Seoul later this week.



The call also came a few days after Seoul and Washington agreed to delay their annual military maneuvers until after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, a decision which has led to this moment of rapprochement between the two Koreas.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also stressed in the article the need to alleviate the serious military tensions between North Korea and South Korea, and prepare a peaceful environment on the peninsula.



Military tension leads to a vicious circle of confrontation, according to the North Korean state newspaper, which added that diminishing the risks of war on the Korean peninsula is an important issue for the unification of people and the reunification of the country, which they have to carry out without intervention.



Rodong Sinmun concluded that the US is constantly aggravating the situation with the aim of achieving world supremacy.



