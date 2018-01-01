HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Toyota, Mazda Invest $1.6 Billion in New Manufacturing Plant in the US



WASHINGTON – Japanese automobile manufacturers Toyota and Mazda announced on Wednesday that they have chosen Alabama to invest $1.6 billion in their new vehicle assembly plant, whose total output capacity is estimated at 300,000 units per year.



The new plant will be built in the town of Huntsville and will produce Toyota and Mazda vehicles in equal parts.



The investment will also be split 50/50 between the two manufacturers. The Huntsville plant, which will be located 22.5 km (14 miles) from Toyota’s engine plant in Alabama, will employ about 4,000 people.



Mazda said in a statement that it plans to produce a new SUV in Huntsville, while Toyota will assemble the Corolla sedan.



Production at this plant, Toyota’s eleventh in the US, will start in 2021.



