 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chelsea Held 0-0 by Arsenal in 1st Leg of EFL Cup Semifinal

LONDON – Chelsea and Arsenal played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal tie, leaving everything to be decided when they meet again in two weeks.

Expectations were high ahead of the duel at Stamford Bridge between the traditional London rivals, but the contest offered little in the way of entertainment or excitement.

The real protagonist of the match was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, recently introduced into English soccer.

Head official Martin Atkison consulted VAR three times in the first half.

But while the VAR ruled no penalty after the Gunners’ Ainsley Maitland-Niles leaped to avoid a late challenge by Victor Moses, television replays appeared to show contact by the Blues player.

David Ospina, starting in goal for Arsenal in lieu of Petr Cech, made a pair of good stops in the first 45 minutes and made another vital save in the second half against Alvaro Morata.

The two sides will play the second leg on Jan. 24 at the Emirates.

Manchester City eked out a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over second-division club Bristol City in the first leg of the other semifinal.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved