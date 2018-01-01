HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chelsea Held 0-0 by Arsenal in 1st Leg of EFL Cup Semifinal



LONDON – Chelsea and Arsenal played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal tie, leaving everything to be decided when they meet again in two weeks.



Expectations were high ahead of the duel at Stamford Bridge between the traditional London rivals, but the contest offered little in the way of entertainment or excitement.



The real protagonist of the match was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, recently introduced into English soccer.



Head official Martin Atkison consulted VAR three times in the first half.



But while the VAR ruled no penalty after the Gunners’ Ainsley Maitland-Niles leaped to avoid a late challenge by Victor Moses, television replays appeared to show contact by the Blues player.



David Ospina, starting in goal for Arsenal in lieu of Petr Cech, made a pair of good stops in the first 45 minutes and made another vital save in the second half against Alvaro Morata.



The two sides will play the second leg on Jan. 24 at the Emirates.



Manchester City eked out a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over second-division club Bristol City in the first leg of the other semifinal.



