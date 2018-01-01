

Paris Ritz Hotel Jewelry Store Robbed of Merchandise Worth 4 Million Euros



PARIS – Five men, at least one of whom was brandishing an ax, robbed on Wednesday the jewelry store in the luxury Ritz Hotel in Paris, making off with booty valued at around 4 million euros ($4.8 million), French television channel RTL reported.



French police arrested three of the five robbers but two are still at large, RTL added.



The perpetrators of the heist broke glass showcases to steal jewelry and precious stones on display at the shop, located inside the hotel, which stands on Place Vendome, in the French capital.



Despite the violence they used to obtain the jewelry, the robbers apparently injured nobody.



According to the daily Le Figaro, some people took refuge in the hotel’s underground area when they saw the robbers burst into the store.



Place Vendome is home to prestigious jewelry shops, famous haute couture shops and splendid luxury hotels.



