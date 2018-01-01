 
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan Constituent Assembly Member Murdered

CARACAS – Venezuelan Constituent Assembly member Tomas Lucena was murdered on Wednesday, said the body’s president, Delcy Rodriguez.

“We repudiate (the) vile murder of the Constituent Assembly member from Trujillo, Tomas Lucena. We express our deepest condolences to his parents, wife, children and friends,” Rodriguez said in a Twitter post.

In another post, Rodriguez said that those behind the killing would be punished.

“Nothing will stop the Constituent Assembly or its defense of Venezuela,” Rodriguez tweeted.

The Attorney General’s Office has not provided any details about the case or confirmed Lucena’s death.

“How painful to learn of the killing of the comrade Constituent Assembly member from Escuque, Tomas Lucena, who was vilely murdered,” Pampan de Trujillo Mayor Stalin Nava, a government supporter, said in a Twitter post.

“Your loss will not be in vain, brother ... We will carry out the revolution come what may. From Pampan, we condemn this sad incident. Onward always to victory, Tomas!!” Nava said.

Jose Felix Pineda, a Constituent Assembly candidate, was murdered on July 29, the day before the body’s members were elected, prosecutors said.
 

