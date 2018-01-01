 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça’s Valverde: Celta Always Score in Away Games

SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain – Barcelona is taking nothing for granted as it prepares to host Celta in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie that is level at 1-1 after the first match in Vigo, the coach of the Catalan club said Wednesday.

“Celta is a rival who have always scored away from home,” Ernesto Valverde said.

Though Barça could advance to the Copa quarterfinals with a 0-0 result in Thursday’s second leg at Camp Nou, the coach said that his team would not be playing for a draw.

“We can’t think that the result is in our favor because then there is the risk that we will make a mistake,” Valverde said at his pre-match press conference.

Celta has the distinction of being the only visiting team to score at Camp Nou in the 2017-2018 season, managing a 2-2 draw in a La Liga match.

“We go into the game with the idea of winning it,” the Barcelona coach said, pointing to the challenge of stopping “extraordinary” Celta striker Iago Aspas.

Barcelona, who have a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga, have won the Copa del Rey a record 29 times, but a victory in this year’s tournament would be their first since Valverde became coach.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved