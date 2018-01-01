HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça’s Valverde: Celta Always Score in Away Games



SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain – Barcelona is taking nothing for granted as it prepares to host Celta in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie that is level at 1-1 after the first match in Vigo, the coach of the Catalan club said Wednesday.



“Celta is a rival who have always scored away from home,” Ernesto Valverde said.



Though Barça could advance to the Copa quarterfinals with a 0-0 result in Thursday’s second leg at Camp Nou, the coach said that his team would not be playing for a draw.



“We can’t think that the result is in our favor because then there is the risk that we will make a mistake,” Valverde said at his pre-match press conference.



Celta has the distinction of being the only visiting team to score at Camp Nou in the 2017-2018 season, managing a 2-2 draw in a La Liga match.



“We go into the game with the idea of winning it,” the Barcelona coach said, pointing to the challenge of stopping “extraordinary” Celta striker Iago Aspas.



Barcelona, who have a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga, have won the Copa del Rey a record 29 times, but a victory in this year’s tournament would be their first since Valverde became coach.



