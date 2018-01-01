HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

France’s Peterhansel Takes 5th Stage of Dakar Rally



AREQUIPA, Peru – French Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel took the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in the car class on Wednesday, while his countryman, Sebastien Loeb (Peugeot), was forced to drop out of the race after his co-driver was injured.



Peterhansel, winner of the past two Dakar Rallies, finished the 268-kilometer (167-mile) stretch in 2:51:19, increasing his lead in the race.



Loeb, who was right behind Peterhansel in the standings, was forced to withdraw after his co-driver, Daniel Elena, was injured when their vehicle fell in a hole.



Spanish Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz, who is No. 3 in the standings, finished in fourth place, more than 18 minutes behind Peterhansel.



Dutch driver Bernhard Ten Brinke, of Toyota, took second place, finishing 4:52 behind the leader, while South Africa’s Giniel De Villiers, of Toyota, took third place, finishing 12:47 behind the first place car.



The fifth stage, the last to be completed entirely in Peru, started in San Juan de Marcona and ended in Arequipa, with the motorcycles and quads taking a different route from the cars and trucks.



Loeb, who won Tuesday’s stage, had a difficult time from the start, finding it hard to stay at the front of the pack without the motorcycles leading the way.



The French driver struggled in the Tanaka dunes, an area covered with a fine, soft sand, getting stuck for more than 20 minutes and then having his co-driver get injured.



Loeb did not reach the camp in Arequipa, ending his third rally in disappointing fashion.



Stage 5 is the last through the dunes in Peru and the longest for cars and trucks, covering 934 kilometers (580 miles), with the 268-kilometer initial stretch followed by a 666-kilometer (413-mile) run on which drivers leave the dunes behind, enter the Andes and climb to Arequipa.



On Thursday, the sixth stage will take racers to La Paz, Bolivia, with the route passing Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navegable lake at an elevation of 3,800 meters (12,459 feet) above sea level.



