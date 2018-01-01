HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil Cancels Show in Rio de Janeiro after Acrobat’s Fall



RIO DE JANEIRO – A brief Cirque du Soleil show in Rio de Janeiro’s Pao de Açucar was cut short when an acrobat fell and injured his leg.



Dozens of guests and a small group of reporters had been invited to the performance promoting Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna” in Rio, an event that surprised tourists visiting Pao de Açucar in Morro de Urca.



The accident occurred during a routine involving a scale and one of the acrobats injured his leg after falling on a mat following a somersault.



Organizers decided to cancel the show immediately and transported the acrobat to a hospital.



Cirque du Soleil representatives did not disclose the acrobat’s identity or the extent of his injury.



Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna” will run through Jan. 21 the Olympic Park in Barra de Tijuca, outside Rio.



“Amaluna,” a touring show, was loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”



