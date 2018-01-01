 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil Cancels Show in Rio de Janeiro after Acrobat’s Fall

RIO DE JANEIRO – A brief Cirque du Soleil show in Rio de Janeiro’s Pao de Açucar was cut short when an acrobat fell and injured his leg.

Dozens of guests and a small group of reporters had been invited to the performance promoting Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna” in Rio, an event that surprised tourists visiting Pao de Açucar in Morro de Urca.

The accident occurred during a routine involving a scale and one of the acrobats injured his leg after falling on a mat following a somersault.

Organizers decided to cancel the show immediately and transported the acrobat to a hospital.

Cirque du Soleil representatives did not disclose the acrobat’s identity or the extent of his injury.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna” will run through Jan. 21 the Olympic Park in Barra de Tijuca, outside Rio.

“Amaluna,” a touring show, was loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved