Los Angeles Art Show Featuring Latin American Art



LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Art Show, one of the most important art fairs in the United States, opened its doors on Wednesday featuring significant Latin American works with a social message, including murals by Mexico’s Jose Clemente Orozco, which are being exhibited in the US for the first time.



The fair this year is once again designed to dispel the stereotype of being a commercial showcase by including more than 100 galleries from almost 20 countries, along with institutions such as the University of Guadalajara’s Museum of the Arts (MUSA), with its “Metaphysical Orozco” exhibit.



“Just as the wall between the United States and Mexico has been talked about, creating or bringing in a virtual way that wall painted by Orozco with all the political and social significance that it (has) in Mexican culture seems to me to be incredible,” Marisa Caichiolo, the director and curator of the Latin American Area at the Los Angeles Art Show, told EFE.



The effort to create a space for the public and Latin American institutions made it possible to include MUSA’s exhibit, for instance, which was designed exclusively for the fair and takes advantage of technology to present the public with a unique experience.



“My idea was for you to feel the same thing, or even moreso, when you enter to see the murals directly. I think that it’s going to be an important experience for anyone who can show up,” said Laura Ayala, the coordinator of Education and Exposition with the University of Guadalajara.



Besides the works of Orozco, also on display at the fair are exhibits such as “Izquierda o derecha” (Left or right), by Cuba’s Antuan Rodriguez, an exhibit with 20 punching bags with the faces of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, with which the public can interact.



“Since (the public) cannot get close to their presidents, at least they have the ability here to punch them, (or) give them a kiss,” Rodriguez told EFE.



Nuna Mangiante, the Argentine artist selected to represent the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in the city of Long Beach, California, said that the artistic exhibits pour “more salt in the wound” and emphasize the social and political situation being experienced by the Western Hemisphere.



The artist, who brought her exhibit “Aporias Moviles” to the fair from South America, said that more and more Latin American art is leaving its mark on fairs like the one in Los Angeles, which will attract more than 70,000 visitors in its four-day run at the city’s Convention Center.



Artists such as Ramiro Gomez, Raphael Montañez Ortiz, Leyla Cardenas and the sculptures of Angel Ricardo are all on display at the fair, which is expected to see 20,000 works on display and sales of $30 million.



