 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Says He’s Willing to Talk with North Korea

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Thursday that he was open to having talks with North Korea at the right time.

“President Trump expressed his openness to holding talks between the United States and North Korea at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump and Moon “underscored the importance of continuing the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea,” the White House said.

“President Moon briefed President Trump on the outcomes of the discussions between North and South Korea on Jan. 9 and thanked President Trump for his influential leadership in making the talks possible,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, representatives from North Korea and South Korea met on the border to discuss security issues and the Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

North Korea’s recent announcement that it wanted to compete in the Winter Games was viewed as an important gesture in the wake of a tumultuous 2017 marked by missile tests and Pyongyang’s belligerent tone toward Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved