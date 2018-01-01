 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
  HOME | Cuba

New Cuban Ambassador to Kazakhstan Presents Nazarbayev with Credentials

ASTANA – Cuba’s newly-appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan, Emilio Pevida Pupo, presented on Wednesday his credentials to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana.

Pevida, a 54-year-old political scientist specializing in international relations in Russia, was named to the post in November.

He replaces Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion.

During the presentation ceremony, Pevida said there were “ample opportunities and great potential for the development of cooperation that meets the interests of both states.”

The new ambassador passed on to Nazarbayev a message from Cuban President Raul Castro, who Pevida says hopes for a strengthening of bilateral relations.

“Mr. Raul Castro remembers the president of Kazakhstan and admires his courage and political wisdom as a strategist and leader of the nation,” the Cuban diplomat said.

“We must remember that among the officers and soldiers who arrived in Cuba during the so-called Caribbean crisis there were many Kazakhs. We will not forget this. We remember it and appreciate the help and support,” he added.

Nazarbayev said that his country seeked “greater cooperation” with Cuba.

“We must continue to work in the construction of trade and in the political cooperation of our countries,” the Kazakh leader said.

Nazarbayev visited Cuba in 2016 to strengthen bilateral ties.

In 2014, Cuba and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in the fields of education, science and sports.

In order to strengthen tourism and bilateral economic relations, the two nations signed a short-term visa exemption agreement in December 2015.

In addition to Pevida, the ambassadors of Sweden, Mats Foyer; India, Prabhat Kumar; and the United Kingdom, Michael John Gifford, presented their credentials to the Kazakh head of state.
 

