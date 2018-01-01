HOME | USA

Iran Top Diplomat Doubts Whether Trump Knows His Final Nuclear Deal Decision



MOSCOW – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Wednesday the politics of US President Donald Trump were impossible to predict and doubted whether Trump himself knew what decision to make on his country’s commitment to the internationally-brokered Iran nuclear deal.



Zarif was in the Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov when he broached Trump’s imminent decision on Washington’s continued participation as a guarantor of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), which was signed by the US, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom plus Germany and saw Tehran trade in much of its nuclear program for a loosening of international sanctions.



“It wouldn’t surprise me if Trump himself did not know what decision he is going to make, let alone the Europeans,” Iran’s top diplomat said, at a time of worsening tensions between Tehran and Washington.



“It’s unclear because it is impossible to predict Trump’s politics,” Zarif said. “He has taken his politics to such an extreme that even (US) allies have lost confidence in him.”



Lavrov supported the continuation of the Iran deal as a way to promote stability in the region.



Trump is expected to announce his decision on the Iran deal by mid-January, amid vociferous calls from the other signatories for him to uphold Washington’s commitment.



Signed by his predecessor, Barrack Obama, Trump took issue with the historic agreement from the early days of his presidential campaign and has dubbed it the “worst deal ever,” while claiming Iran was the biggest sponsor of global terror.



However, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which promotes the peaceful development of nuclear energy, has found Iran to be within its international guidelines in several reports that Tehran officials have repeatedly used in their arguments to maintain the nuclear deal.



From Moscow, Zarif is to travel to Brussels where is due to meet with the European Union’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini, a key advocate of the Iran deal.



